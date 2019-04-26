News \
Neil Young Announces 1973 Live Album Tuscaloosa
Neil Young will continue his string of releasing live and studio material from his archives with Tuscaloosa, a live album documenting a 1973 show at the University of Alabama. The album is credited to Neil Young and the Stray Gators, the backing band on his smash 1972 album Harvest and the tour that followed.
The 1973 Stray Gators tour also produced Time Fades Away, a live album released the same year that Young has long disavowed: he has called it “the worst record I ever made,” and conspicuously declined to include any songs from the album on his otherwise comprehensive 1977 greatest hits collection Decade. But Time Fades Away is a cult classic among fans for its urgent and unpolished rock’n’roll energy—a far cry from the mellow country-inflected material the band was ostensibly on the road to promote. Tuscaloosa promises more of the same, with several Time Fades Away cuts on its tracklist alongside the old Harvest chestnuts.
Tuscaloosa follows the archival live albums Songs for Judy and Roxy: Tonight’s the Night, both released last year, and the “lost” studio record Hitchhiker, released in 2017. It will arrive June 7. Hear the Tuscaloosa version of “Don’t Be Denied” below, and see the full tracklist after that.
Tuscaloosa tracklist
01 Here We Are in the Years
02 After the Gold Rush
03 Out on the Weekend
04 Harvest
05 Old Man
06 Heart of Gold
07 Time Fades Away
08 Lookout Joe
09 New Mama
10 Alabama
11 Don’t Be Denied