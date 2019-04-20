Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams Split After Marrying Last Summer: Report

Mount Eerie songwriter Phil Elverum and actress Michelle Williams have separated less than one year after secretly marrying. The two split up at the beginning of 2019, and the decision to do so was an amicable one, according to reports from People andThe Hollywood Reporter.

The marriage was first revealed in Williams’ July 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, where she said that her decision to go public with the news was done to “take some heat and confusion” out of the situation. The two were wed at a private ceremony in the Adirondack Mountains, joined only by their two daughters and a small group of friends.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she told Vanity Fair. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let [my daughter] Matilda feel free to be herself and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum’s first wife—the artist and musician Geneviève Castrée—died in 2016 after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. The Microphones’ songwriter had set up a GoFundMe to raise money for treatment in the month before her death. Elverum went on to release two albums—A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only—chronicling Castrée’s death, as well as a live album called (after) released last year.