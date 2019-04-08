Morrissey — “Wedding Bell Blues” (ft. Billie Joe Armstrong and Lydia Night)

Morrissey kicked off the week by releasing “Wedding Bell Blues,” the third single off of his forthcoming covers album California Son. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and The Regrettes’ Lydia Night provided backing vocals on the problematic fave’s cover of The 5th Dimension’s song. According to the press release, Morrissey’s take on the song entails “injecting the classic ode to frustrated love with a modern, polished euphoria that subtly nods at queer desire.”

California Son is out May 24.

The track listing for California Son is as follows:

1. Morning Starship (Jobriath) with Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear

2. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell)

3. Only a Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan) with Petra Haden

4. Suffer the Little Children (Buffy St Marie)

5. Days of Decision (Phil Ochs) with Sameer Gadhia of Young The Giant

6. It’s Over (Roy Orbison) with LP

7. Wedding Bell Blues (The 5th Dimension) with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day & Lydia Night of The Regrettes

8. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

9. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon) with Petra Haden

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)

Moz is also taking a page from the Bruce Springsteen playbook and starting a week-long Broadway residence in May.