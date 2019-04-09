Morrissey Announces Tour Dates With Interpol

As Morrissey prepares to release his 60’s & 70’s covers album, California Son, he has announced a new set of tour dates for this fall. Joining him on the short U.S. trek will be Interpol, who recently announced new music themselves, the 5-track EP titled A Fine Mess. Their tour kicks off in Columbia, Md. on September 5th and travels across the country, with stops in New York, Houston, and San Francisco, before closing things out in San Diego on October 6. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, April 12, on Morrissey’s website.

Morrissey’s California Son will be available on May 24, it will feature the previously released covers for the 5th Dimension’s “Wedding Bell Blues,” and Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over.” He also announced plans for a week-long Broadway residency at Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York, from May 2-11. Interpol’s A Fine Mess EP will be available on May 17, including the previously released title track and “The Weekend.” Check out the tour dates below.

Morrissey Tour Dates w/ Interpol

Thurs, Sept 5 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat, Sept 7 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Mon, Sept 9 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Weds, Sept 11 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

Fri, Sept 13 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat, Sept 14 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Weds, Sept 18 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre

Fri, Sept 20 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Sat, Sept 21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Sat, Sept 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Saltair

Mon, Sept 30 – Portland, OR – Theatre of the Clouds

Thurs, Oct 3 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat, Oct 5 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

Sun, Oct 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena FKA San Diego Sports Arena