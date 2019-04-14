morrissey-reschedules-canadian-shows-due-to-medical-emergency

Morrissey has postponed his first Canadian tour in almost two decades due to a “medical emergency.” He was slated to perform at the Orpheum in Vancouver tonight and tomorrow, but the Vancouver Civic Theatres announced that the shows will be moved to 10/14 and 10/15. His Edmonton show, originally planned for 4/18 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, will now take place on 10/10.

“Spirits are high,” the Vancouver Civic Theatres’ statement reads. “The artist is on the path to a swift recovery.” On 4/26, he will perform in Toronto and all remaining tour dates will continue as planned. Morrissey will begin his Broadway residency in May. His new covers album, California Son, comes out 5/24. In September, he will embark on a US fall tour with Interpol.

Heads up #Morrissey fans – Due to a medical emergency, Thursday night's show in #yeg has been RESCHEDULED for Thursday, October 10.

- Brooklynhttps://t.co/KuBuSPyYPV — SONiC 102.9 (@sonic1029) April 13, 2019

Due to a medical emergency stemming from an accident incurred while traveling in Europe, Morrissey will be forced to postpone his performances in Vancouver to October 14th and 15th, 2019. All tickets will be valid for the new date and exchanges will not be necessary. pic.twitter.com/zDJrOxl70M — Vancouver Civic Theatres (@Vancivictheatre) April 13, 2019

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.