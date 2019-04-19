Modest Mouse – “I’m Still Here”

Modest Mouse are back with a relatively new single called “I’m Still Here.” The track was originally released as the B-side to their Record Store Day 7″ single “Poison the Well,” and is now available on streaming platforms. The Portland natives originally teased the RSD single with a cryptic package which included a triangular puzzle which revealed the song’s title.

Modest Mouse’s last album Strangers to Ourselves was released in 2015. Last month, the band announced that they were heading out on a nation-wide tour in support of The Black Keys starting in September. Check out “I’m Still Here” below.