R&B phenom Miguel released Te Lo Dije, a Spanish-language EP, on Friday. The EP features five songs that are all Spanish versions of tracks from Miguel’s acclaimed 2017 album War & Leisure.

The track listing includes new versions of “Criminal,” “Banana Clip,” “Sky Walker,” Kali Uchis collaboration “Caramelo Duro,” and “Told You So,” which for this recording was translated to “Te Lo Dije.”

Miguel previously recorded a Spanish-language duet with Mexican vocalist Natalia Lafourcade,“Remember Me (Dúo),” for the 2017 Disney animated film Coco and ended up taking home an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards.