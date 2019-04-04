Mick Jagger Undergoes Successful Heart Valve Procedure

Mick Jagger has completed his heart valve procedure in New York and is recovering and in great health, sources tells Billboard.

Doctors were able to access Jagger’s heart valve through his femoral artery and are now monitoring the Rolling Stones frontman for any complications that could arise from the procedure, including excess bleeding. On Sunday (March 31) the Stones announced they were rescheduling their North American No Filter Tour so that Jagger could have the procedure.

Originally slated to begin in April, the tour will now begin in July with new dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Jagger will need to rest after completing the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), sources say. The minimally invasive procedure allows Jagger to avoid major surgery — doctors are able to repair the heart valve using a a catheter that accesses a major artery without opening the chest.

While the recovery time for the procedure is much shorter than surgery, Jagger must rest for four to five days so that the artery can heal without any severe bleeding issues. He could be up an moving in a few days, but will need some additional recovery time before returning to the stage.

The Stones are expected to make up nearly all the dates on their No Filter Tour, but won’t be performing at Jazz Fest in New Orleans this year as previously planned. Earlier today, festival officials announced that Fleetwood Mac would be taking the band’s place.

Reps for Jagger did not return a request for comment as of press time.

