For Record Store Day, Mastodon have paid tribute to their late, longtime manager, Nick John, with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s iconic “Stairway To Heaven.” Appropriately, the band has dubbed their cover “Stairway To Nick John.”

The release is limited to 1,500 10″ vinyl records with the Studio Version of the track on Side A, the Live Version on Side B. All of the proceeds will benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Commenting on the cover and its personal connection to their departed manager, Mastodon shared the following statement:

In early September 2018 we lost one of our closest friends and our biggest fan, our manager Nick John. He was essentially the band’s Dad. From our highest highs to our lowest lows he was always there. Every single move we made went through him first as our trust in him was marrow deep. His favorite band besides us and Gojira, was Led Zeppelin. We were asked to perform “Stairway to Heaven” at his funeral. Afterwards, finding out that someone had recorded it, we figured we should record a studio version and release it on RSD as a tribute to Nick with all the proceeds to be donated to pancreatic cancer research. We would not be the band we are today without the help of Nick John. We miss him dearly and think of him always. We love you buddy!

Though a Record Store Day physical exclusive, “Stairway To Nick John” has also made its way online. Listen below.

“Stairway To Nick John” is out now 10” vinyl at participating Record Store Day retailers. Find one near you here. The single is set to officially hit DSPs next month.

