Mac DeMarco – “All Of Our Yesterdays”

Last month, Mac DeMarco announced his fourth studio album, titled Here Comes the Cowboy. The album’s excellent lead single, “Nobody,” came with a typically surreal music video featuring DeMarco in full monster makeup and a cowboy hat, casually puffing on a cigar. Now, Mac has premiered the album’s second single—a slow, lilting jam called “All Of Our Yesterdays”—via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. DeMarco had this to say about the new track:

Hi everybody, Mac here. Here’s my new song, it’s called ‘All Of Our Yesterdays.’ This was the first song I wrote in the sequence of songs that appear on my new record. Most of the rest of the songs were written in November right before we went on tour in Europe, but this one’s probably from about seven or eight months before that. I left it sitting with only one verse done for a long time, then finished it up while I was writing the rest of the record. The phrase ‘all of our yesterdays’ comes from the play Macbeth. Also I think there’s a Star Trek episode from 1969 with the same title; very cool. I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band. I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha. I hope you enjoy, have a nice day. See ya later.

Here Comes The Cowboy is out May 10, and DeMarco is heading out on tour in April. Hear the apparently Oasis-inspired track below.