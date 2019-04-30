Mac DeMarco is promoting his upcoming new album Here Comes the Cowboy, and performed one of the album’s current two singles, “All of Our Yesterdays,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. As is his wont, DeMarco pranced lightly around the late night stage and shrieked lightly between verses, playing guitar-less frontman until the final moments of the song, when he delivered a brief, sleazy solo.

DeMarco released “All of Our Yesterdays” earlier this month, and premiered a video for Here Comes the Cowboy’s debut single, “Nobody,” in March. The similarity between the new album title and Mitski’s popular and widely acclaimed 2018 album Be the Cowboy has been noted, as well as the fact that both albums’ lead single was called “Nobody.” Marco assured readers in a recent interview that he “didn’t know who Mitski was” when he chose the album title. DeMarco is gearing up to embark on a world tour. Here Comes the Cowboy is due out on May 10.

Watch DeMarco’s Fallon performance of “All of Our Yesterdays” below.