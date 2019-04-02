Watch Kacey Musgraves, Jack White, Pistol Annies, & More Cover Loretta Lynn at Nashville Tribute Concert

A large percentage of country music’s biggest names gathered in Nashville last night to honor Loretta Lynn. At Bridgestone Arena, an all-star lineup of performers celebrated the country music legend’s upcoming birthday (she’ll turn 87 on April 14) by coming together to perform songs from her classic discography. Lynn herself was present and took the stage at the end to perform her signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her first public performance since suffering a stroke in 2017.

There were many, many Lynn songs sung last night. Kacey Musgraves did “You Ain’t Woman Enough.” Jack White, who produced Lynn’s Grammy-winning Van Lear Rose, performed “Have Mercy” and collaborated with Margo Price on “Portland, Oregon.” Price, eight months pregnant, also did “One On The Way.” Pistol Annies sang “Fist City,” while Annies member Miranda Lambert did a solo run through “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’.” Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack duetted on “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby debuted a new supergroup — cheekily dubbed the Highwomen — to sing “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels.” Darius Rucker, who’ll soon be touring with Hootie & The Blowfish again, howled his way through “The Pill.”

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, George Strait, Brandy Clark, Tanya Tucker — so many big names were there. Dennis Quaid was also onstage for some reason? Perhaps he just realized it was a good night to be in Nashville.

Check out lots of video from the big show below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.