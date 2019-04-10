iLoveMakonnen plays a white piano in an enchanted garden. Whales and jester heads soar through the sky as he embarks on a flight in a steampunk hot air balloon. Fall Out Boy and Makonnen sit down to dinner with a glowing moth-like creature. These are just a few of the things that happen in the video for the posthumous Lil Peep collaboration with iLoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy, “I’ve Been Waiting.” The concept for the clip comes from SUSBOY, Lil Peep’s former creative collaborator, and it was directed by Andrew Donoho.

Before his death in November 2017, Peep identified Makonnen and Fall Out Boy as two of his favorite musical acts in an XXL interview. “I’ve Been Waiting” was originally released in January of this year. A posthumous video for Peep’s “16 Lines” was also released that month. Everybody’s Everything, a documentary about the late rapper produced by Terrence Malick, premiered at SXSW this year. Watch the psychedelic “I’ve Been Waiting” video below.