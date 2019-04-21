News \
Watch Kid Cudi Bring Out Kanye West at Coachella 2019
Kid Cudi performed last night at Coachella’s second weekend, and during his set, he brought out Kanye West as a special guest. The ye rapper joined Cudi for their Kids See Ghost songs “Reborn” and “Ghost Town.” West also performed his Life of Pablo standout “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1″ with the Cleveland rapper. Elsewhere during his set, Cudi brought out Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake to join his set.
Kid Cudi’s latest solo album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ was released in 2016. Back in November 2018, the rapper performed his first Kids See Ghosts show with West at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. West is slated to perform later at Coachella as part of his ongoing “Sunday Service” performance series, which like the rest of the festival, will be live streamed on YouTube. Watch footage of last night’s Coachella performance below and revisit our timeline of the rappers’ complicated history here.
https://twitter.com/InPlays/status/1119863546060234752