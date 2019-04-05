Stream Khalid’s New Album Free Spirit

Pop singer Khalid has released his sophomore album Free Spirit. The project includes lead singles “Self,” “My Bad,” and the Disclosure-produced “Talk,” which received a music video earlier this month. It also features contributions from John Mayer on “Outta My Head,” and Father John Misty, who wrote “Heaven,” a collaboration that Khalid described as a “Cinderella moment.”

Free Spirit follows Khalid’s EP Suncity, released in October. His studio debut American Teen, home to breakout hits “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” was released in 2017. “OTW,” Khalid’s charming song with Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack, and one of Spin’s 101 best songs of 2018, will forever live as a loose track, it appears.

Khalid kicks off a 32-date U.S. tour behind his new album on June 20 in Phoenix, wrapping August 17 in Miami. Clairo joins as his opening act. You can view the full schedule below; tickets are available at the singer’s website. Listen to Khalid’s album Free Spirit below.

Khalid Free Spirit Tour

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre

August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena