Kelly Moran Announces New Origin EP, Releases “Night Music”

Keyboardist, composer, and Oneohtrix Point Never collaborator Kelly Moran has announced a new EP entitled Origin. It’s the followup to her transportative 2018 instrumental album Ultraviolet, which made Spin’s Best Albums list last year, and consists of acoustic demos and unreleased music from the writing sessions for that record. Earlier this month, Moran released a video for Ultraviolet standout “Water Music”; today, she’s sharing an eerie and spare prepared piano piece called “Night Music.” Like most of the music on Origin, it was completely improvised in one take.

Origin is due out via Warp on May 17. Moran will be playing shows in the United States and abroad throughout the spring and summer; check out her upcoming tour dates here. Listen to “Night Music” and check out the incredible cover art for Origin below.