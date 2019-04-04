Kanye West’s Coachella “Sunday Service” Will Happen at Festival Campground

Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett has revealed more information about Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” performance at this year’s festival. An 9 a.m. on Easter morning (April 21), Kanye will host his semi-liturgical all-star jam session of sorts within the festival’s campground, in an area called “The Mountain,” Tollett claims.

“It was suggested, ‘Why don’t we try this in camping, since it’s in the morning and all the other campers are already there?'” Tollett said in a Billboard interview. “Other people going to the show can come early, if they want [and they’ll be allowed in].” Tollett said that the performance was posing “some challenges production-wise,” and that the performance would include “different heights that Kanye is going to play with.”

Shuttles are scheduled to run early in the morning to the site, which will be open to Coachella ticket holders. However, the area can accommodate a limited amount of people. More information about obtaining tickets for the performance is available here.

Coachella takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21. At the beginning of this year, it was reported that West had pulled out of a headlining spot at the festival because festival organizers were not able to accommodate the giant dome he wanted to construct for his stage show. Read more about West’s past Sunday Services, which take place in undisclosed locations, here.