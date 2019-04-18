Justin Bieber Wants Laura Ingraham Fired for “Disgusting” Nipsey Hussle Segment

Justin Bieber has called for Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s firing in response to her broadcast segment mocking the late Nipsey Hussle. In a widely circulated clip from The Ingraham Angle on Friday, Ingraham discusses Hussle’s memorial service and plays a portion of YG’s years-old anti-Trump single “FDT,” on which Hussle features. “That’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham says of the song’s chorus. She also smirks while describing Hussle as “this dear artist” and giggles when her co-host compares the song to Irving Berlin.

Rappers including Snoop Dogg, T.I., and The Game have criticized Ingraham for the segment, and today Bieber joined the chorus. He wrote on Instagram:

Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost#spreadawareness

This is not the worst way for Bieber to use his 109 million Instagram followers. You can view his post below.