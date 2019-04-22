Justin Bieber returned from a two-year stage hiatus to perform during Ariana Grande’s second Coachella set last night. “I wasn’t going to bring out any guests tonight,” Grande said before the cameo. “But my friend Justin Bieber came all the way out.” Bieber then gave a seemingly haphazard performance of his 2015 Purpose single “Sorry” for the festival crowd. Grande harmonized with him in the chorus and danced next to him, as Bieber struggled a bit to hit the high notes.

“I had to get my groove back, had to get my swag back, know what I’m saying?” Bieber said after his “Sorry” rendition. “I had no idea I was going to be on a stage tonight. No idea,” he said. “I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was going to be on stage.” Just before departing, Bieber added: “New album coming soon.”

Grande’s performance at Coachella’s first weekend featured guest spots from *NSYNC (without Justin Timberlake), Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and Mase. Watch footage from Bieber’s Sunday night performance below.