Olabinjo and Abimbol Osundairo, the two brothers involved in the beating-or-not of Jussie Smollett, allege in a new federal lawsuit that they were paid “a sum of money to stage the attack” and that the Empire actor “directed every aspect of the attack, including the location and the noose.”

The suit does not name Smollett as a defendant; instead, the Osundairo brothers are suing Smollett’s attorneys, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, for defamation, stating that they have continued to appear in public alleging that the brothers executed the attack on their own. Specifically, the suit points to media appearances such as a Good Morning America interview Glandian gave in March in which she offered that the Osundairo brothers may have been wearing whiteface when they jumped Smollett, and another on a podcast called Reasonable Doubt in which Glandian is said to have connected the Osundairo brothers to steroid trafficking. The lawsuit further states that both Geragos and Glandian knew at the times of their statements that their claims about the Osundairo brothers were untrue.

This is, of course, just the latest twist in one of the most bizarre and messiest celebrity sagas in recent memory. Most recently, Smollett had charges against him dropped but has also been sued by the city of Chicago for costs related to the investigation. He’s also reportedly been cut from the Broadway play Take Me Out.