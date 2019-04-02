News \
Joanna Newsom Announces 2019 Mini-Tour Entitled “The String/Keys Incident”
Joanna Newsom has announced her first run of live dates since 2016. On a mini-tour she is brilliantly entitling “The String/Keys Incident,” the singer-songwriter will play shows in Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, and Milwaukee. (The String Cheese Incident have not given comment at this time). Newsom will be performing three nights of shows in both Chicago and NYC. She will perform completely solo at all dates. Tickets to the shows go on sale this Friday (April 5) at 10AM local time.
Newsom’s last album was 2015’s Divers. She subsequently released an outtake from the record, “Make Hay,” the following year. Last year, she released her first three albums on cassette for the first time. Check out her list of upcoming tour dates below.
Sat. Sep. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center – Perelman
Tue. Sep. 10 – New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
Wed. Sep. 11 – New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
Thu. Sep. 12 – New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
Mon. Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Wed. Oct. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun. Oct. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center