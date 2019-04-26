James Blake has released a new track, “Mulholland.” The minimalistic piano ballad, featuring drastically pitch-shifted vocals, was initially included as a exclusive bonus song on the vinyl release of the British singer-songwriter’s latest album, Assume Form, but is now available on streaming services.

Earlier this month, Blake released a video for “Barefoot in the Park,” his Assume Form collaboration with Spanish pop singer Rosalía. In February, Black and Travis Scott premiered a clip for their Metro Boomin collaboration “Mile High,” which opens with a coffee shop scene that is vaguely redolent of Mulholland Drive.

Mulholland…Is James Blake going through a David Lynch phase? As a composition, “Mulholland” is almost strange and surrealistic enough to suggest the influence. Read our review of Assume Form here, and listen to “Mulholland” below.