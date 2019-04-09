Last summer, Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis took the stage at a bar in Provincetown, MA and performed an impromptu karaoke cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That,” from their classic album Damn The Torpedos. Luckily for us, the performance was captured by a knowing fan and posted to Facebook in low-res, accompanied by a fitting caption: “Life is rad.”

Now, J Mascis has released an official version of his “Don’t Do Me Like That” cover, which mostly retains the lively spirit of the original. It’s the first new solo material from Mascis since the release of Elastic Days back in 2018. He’s currently gearing up for a string of new tour dates in support of the album, which will take him all across Japan and Europe later this year. The tour also features a single U.S. stop, at Provincetown’s Hawthorne Barn in June. Tickets are available through Mascis’ official site. Hear J Mascis’ cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Do Me Like That” below.