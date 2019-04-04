Hot Chip Announce New Album, Tour, and Release “Hungry Child” Video

Hot Chip have a busy 2019 ahead of them with their first album in three years, A Bathful of Ecstasy, coming out in June and a North American tour set to kick off in the fall. The U.K. dance outfit have also released “Hungry Child,” the first single off the new album, complete with a Saman Kesh directed video starring Party Down’s Martin Starr and Milana Vayntrub as a couple trading passive aggressive barbs while their home becomes consumed with the track playing from an unknown source.

As Stereogum pointed out, Bathful of Ecstasy is the first album where the dance innovators enlisted the help of outside producers, Philippe Zdar (Phoenix) and Rodaidh McDonald (the XX, David Byrne), while recording the album in London and Paris.

A Bath Full of Ecstasy drops on June 21 and can be preordered here.

Dates for Hot Chip’s 2019 tour dates are listed below, with tickets for the fall North American tour going on sale April 12.

04/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground

04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/06 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

04/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

04/11 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

04/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

04/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/24 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/01 – Egeskov Castle, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/14-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/28-30 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/04 – Catalonia, ES @ Vida Festival

06/05 – Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

06/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

06/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Live Festival

06/19-21 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

06/19-21 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz en été Festival

06/26 – Aulnoye-Aimeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes Festival

08/02-04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival

08/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Playground of Sound Festival

08/16 – St Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

08/16-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/30 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater,

09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

10/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/24 – Norwich, UK @ LCR

11/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

12/04 – Luxembourg, LX @ den Atelier

12/05 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

12/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

12/11- Hamburg, DE @ Docks

12/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

12/15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller