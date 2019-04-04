New Music \
Hot Chip Announce New Album, Tour, and Release “Hungry Child” Video
Hot Chip have a busy 2019 ahead of them with their first album in three years, A Bathful of Ecstasy, coming out in June and a North American tour set to kick off in the fall. The U.K. dance outfit have also released “Hungry Child,” the first single off the new album, complete with a Saman Kesh directed video starring Party Down’s Martin Starr and Milana Vayntrub as a couple trading passive aggressive barbs while their home becomes consumed with the track playing from an unknown source.
As Stereogum pointed out, Bathful of Ecstasy is the first album where the dance innovators enlisted the help of outside producers, Philippe Zdar (Phoenix) and Rodaidh McDonald (the XX, David Byrne), while recording the album in London and Paris.
A Bath Full of Ecstasy drops on June 21 and can be preordered here.
Dates for Hot Chip’s 2019 tour dates are listed below, with tickets for the fall North American tour going on sale April 12.
04/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground
04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/06 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
04/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
04/11 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
04/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
04/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/24 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/01 – Egeskov Castle, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/14-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/28-30 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/04 – Catalonia, ES @ Vida Festival
06/05 – Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
06/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
06/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Live Festival
06/19-21 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
06/19-21 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz en été Festival
06/26 – Aulnoye-Aimeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes Festival
08/02-04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival
08/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Playground of Sound Festival
08/16 – St Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
08/16-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/30 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival
09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater,
09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
10/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1
10/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/24 – Norwich, UK @ LCR
11/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
12/04 – Luxembourg, LX @ den Atelier
12/05 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
12/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
12/11- Hamburg, DE @ Docks
12/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
12/15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller