Green Day have announced a new graphic novel based on “Last of the American Girls” from their 2009 album 21st Century Breakdown. Fans will recall the song tells the story of a bike-riding, hunger-striking character named Gloria who dons makeup “like graffiti on the walls of the heartland.” A production description says the book celebrates “true rebel girls—girls who push back, girls who use their voice, girls who say no.” The band partnered with cartoonist Frank Caruso for the illustrations.

Green Day released their latest album Revolution Radio in 2016. That same year, they were reported to be working on a film adaptation of their album and subsequent stage musical American Idiot for HBO. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s newest band The Longshot released their debut album Love Is For Losers last April.

Last of the American Girls is due October 29. You can pre-order and read more about Green Day’s book here.