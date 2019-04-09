Culture \
A$AP Rocky, Rosalía, The Weeknd, & More Featured on New Game of Thrones Soundtrack
Game Of Thrones is starting its final season this weekend, which means that it’s all you’ll be hearing about for the next month-and-a-half. That also extends to the music world, it seems, as Columbia Records has just announced the artists that will be participating in For The Throne, a collection of original songs that were inspired by the HBO series.
The project was announced last year, but only today was the cast of musicians revealed. They include A$AP Rocky, the National, the Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Rosalía, Joey Bada$$, Mumford & Sons, Maren Morris, the Lumineers, Lil Peep, and more.
A tracklist for the album hasn’t been revealed yet. At least one of these artists already have a history with Game Of Thrones: the National recorded a version of “The Rains Of Castamere” for the show’s second season.
The soundtrack will be released on 4/26. Check out a trailer for it below.
April 26 #GameofThroneshttps://t.co/NNzxKR3U2z pic.twitter.com/Vs0FAlJ2aM
— Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) April 9, 2019
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.