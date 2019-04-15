News \
Explosions in the Sky Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
Post-rock icons Explosions In The Sky have announced a new run of live dates in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Kicking things off in September at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, AZ, the band will tour the U.S. until October 24, when they’ll wrap in Oklahoma City, OK. Explosions In The Sky’s last full-length album was 2016’s The Wilderness. Find the full list of upcoming tour dates below, and revisit Spin’s 2014 interview with Explosions In The Sky’s Mark Smith.
Explosions In The Sky 2019 Tour:
05/09 Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Dream Hall
05/10 Beijing, China – Tango 3F
05/12 Tokyo, Japan – O-East
05/13 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro
09/11 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
09/12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
09/13 Santa Ana, CA – Yost Theater
09/14 Point Reyes, CA – Love Field
09/16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
09/17 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theater
09/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
09/20 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
09/21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
09/22 Taos, NM – Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater
10/10 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
10/11 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/12 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/13 New York, NY – Knockdown Center
10/14 Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
10/16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Cathedral
10/17 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
10/18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10/19 St Paul, MN – The Palace Theater
10/20 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
10/22 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre
10/23 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
10/24 Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater