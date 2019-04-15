Explosions in the Sky Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Post-rock icons Explosions In The Sky have announced a new run of live dates in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Kicking things off in September at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, AZ, the band will tour the U.S. until October 24, when they’ll wrap in Oklahoma City, OK. Explosions In The Sky’s last full-length album was 2016’s The Wilderness. Find the full list of upcoming tour dates below, and revisit Spin’s 2014 interview with Explosions In The Sky’s Mark Smith.

Explosions In The Sky 2019 Tour:

05/09 Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Dream Hall

05/10 Beijing, China – Tango 3F

05/12 Tokyo, Japan – O-East

05/13 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro

09/11 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

09/12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09/13 Santa Ana, CA – Yost Theater

09/14 Point Reyes, CA – Love Field

09/16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

09/17 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theater

09/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

09/20 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

09/21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

09/22 Taos, NM – Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater

10/10 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

10/11 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/12 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/13 New York, NY – Knockdown Center

10/14 Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

10/16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Cathedral

10/17 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

10/18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10/19 St Paul, MN – The Palace Theater

10/20 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

10/22 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre

10/23 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

10/24 Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater