Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released a trippy lyric video for the rousing song “Mr. & Mrs. Hush,” off the band’s most recent album, 2018’s Look Now.

The animated video takes the viewer on a tour of a MC Esher fever dream of a mansion where you are confronted with staircases leading to a prison cell, fractured corinthian columns, a clock rolling across the floor, and a floating sad face wearing sunglasses. The broke down palace seems to function as a metaphor for a dysfunctional marriage Costello references in the lyrics.

“Haven’t you tired of that darkness yet? Didn’t you cry your heart out?” Costello sings during the journey through the house. “What is it about love you can’t accept? Are you ready? To be Mr. and Mrs. Hush”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are gearing up to join fellow legends Blondie for a co-headlining North American tour kicking off in July. Watch the new video below.