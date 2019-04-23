Deafheaven and Touché Amoré Announce European Tour

Deafheaven and Touché Amoré are co-headlining a European tour this fall, with Portrayal of Guilt set to open the shows. Deafheaven are playing a few shows in the U.S. this summer, with three in North Carolina in June, followed by stops at Bonnaroo and Psycho Las Vegas. The band’s last full-length album was the excellent Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which landed on our list of the 51 best albums of 2018.

Find the full list of upcoming European dates for Deafheaven and Touché Amoré below, via Instagram.