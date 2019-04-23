News \
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré Announce European Tour
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré are co-headlining a European tour this fall, with Portrayal of Guilt set to open the shows. Deafheaven are playing a few shows in the U.S. this summer, with three in North Carolina in June, followed by stops at Bonnaroo and Psycho Las Vegas. The band’s last full-length album was the excellent Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which landed on our list of the 51 best albums of 2018.
Find the full list of upcoming European dates for Deafheaven and Touché Amoré below, via Instagram.
Very excited to announce our 2019 EU/UK co-headline tour with friends @toucheamore and support from @portrayalofguilt. SEP 16 Budapest, HU @ A38 SEP 17 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska SEP 18 Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club SEP 20 Vienna, AT @ Arena SEP 21 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory SEP 22 Berlin, DE @ SO36 SEP 23 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega SEP 25 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle SEP 26 Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat SEP 27 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof SEP 29 Bristol, UK @ SWX SEP 30 Newcastle, UK @ Riverside OCT 01 Glasgow, UK @ Garage OCT 02 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 OCT 03 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom OCT 04 Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom OCT 05 Paris, FR @ Trabendo OCT 07 Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall OCT 08 Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk OCT 09 Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik OCT 10 Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne OCT 11 Barcelona, ES @ AM fest OCT 12 Madrid, ES @ Sala Shoko OCT 13 Porto, PT @ Amplifest