Parlophone Announces New David Bowie Demos Album

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the indelible Space Oddysey, Parlophone has put together a new collection of previously unreleased David Bowie demos. The ‘Mercury’ Demos were captured live in a single take in Bowie’s flat in 1969, and include versions of “Space Oddysey,” “An Occasional Dream,” and “Janine,” which apparently “features a short section sung to the melody of The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude.'” Also appearing on The ‘Mercury’ Demos are Bowie’s renditions of Roger Bunn’s “Life is a Circus” and Lesley Duncan’s “Love Song.” The demos feature accompaniment from John Hutchinson, an early collaborator of Bowie’s.

Earlier this month, Parlophone released another collection of Bowie demos titled Spying Through A Keyhole, which also included a few early recordings of “Space Oddysey.” The ‘Mercury’ Demos are out on June 28—find the full tracklist along with more information about the album below.