Danny Brown Announces New Album U Know What I’m Sayin?

In the cover story of the latest issue of Highsnobiety magazine, Danny Brown announced a new album, U Know What I’m Sayin? The new record will be Brown’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition. It was executive produced by Q-Tip and includes production credits from regular Brown collaborators like Paul White and JPEGMAFIA.

Last year, Danny Brown previewed new solo music on Twitch, although it’s unclear if any of it will appear on U Know What I’m Sayin? Recently, Brown appeared in a musical sketch for Open Mike Eagle and comedian Baron Vaughn’s new Comedy Central series The New Negroes. There’s no release date for U Know What I’m Sayin? yet, but Brown is scheduled to headline Afropunk this August. Check out Brown’s album announcement below.