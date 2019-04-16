Danny Boyle to Exec Produce Oasis Label Boss Biopic

Danny Boyle is teaming up with Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh once again, exec producing the upcoming biopic Creation Stories.

Written by Welsh and Dean Cavanagh and based on the autobiography of music mogul and former Oasis label boss Alan McGee, the film has also added Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince), Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation) and Jason Fleming (Snatch) to its cast. Ewen Bremner, best know for playing Spud in Boyle’s Trainspotting, is set to play McGee.

McGee’s label, Creation Records, launched bands such as Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus & Mary Chain; standing at the forefront of the Britpop movement and selling over 60 million records worldwide. The film tells of relentless ambition, mental torment, drugs, bankruptcy, unfathomable wealth, courting politicians and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to change the face of British culture.

Nick Moran, best known for his role in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, is set to direct.

“I’ve been lucky to work with both Danny and Nick over the years and to have the two of them together on this project, along with Ewen, feels like a lottery win,” said Welsh.

Creation Stories – which is set to to shoot in London late May 2019 – is being produced by Burning Wheel Productions, with Metro International leading worldwide sales.

A version of this article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.