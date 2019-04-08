Criterion Collection’s New Streaming Service Is Here

Criterion Collection’s stand-alone streaming service launched today. The news ends a five-month drought since the classic film library’s previous provider FilmStruck shut down last November, sparking fan petitions and public protests from Hollywood heavy-hitters like Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Steven Spielberg. The new service, dubbed The Criterion Channel, hosts over 1,000 films, plus the original series Adventures in Moviegoing, Observations on Film Art, Meet the Filmmakers, and more.

New additions to the archive include an Agnès Varda retrospective featuring 14 films from the late French New Wave pioneer, a portfolio of Columbia Pictures’ mid-century noir, and seven films by Italian screenwriter Suso Cecchi d’Amico. The new service costs $10.99 a month, or $100 for a year’s subscription. Criterion Collection will also be available as part of WarnerMedia’s own forthcoming streaming service expected to launch late this year. Readers can re-join the club here.