Yesterday, Courtney Barnett premiered a new track on Australia’s Triple J radio. According to Barnett, the new song, titled “Everybody Here Hates You,” is about “some sort of social anxiety that then morphs into paranoia and a level of sadness and depression.” She also said the title was a reference to Jeff Buckley’s “Everybody Here Wants You.” Triple J radio host Richard Kingsmill noted that the song would arrive officially on April 9.

“Everybody Here Hates You” is the second stand-alone single Barnett has released since her last album, 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel; the other single, “Small Talk,” was released last year. Both tracks will be available on an exclusive 7″ for this year’s Record Store Day, featuring artwork made by Barnett herself. Listen to “Everybody Here Hates You” at the 21:15 mark of the Triple J radio stream.