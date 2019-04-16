Conor Oberst Announces U.S. Tour

Fresh from his tour with Phoebe Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community Center, Conor Oberst has announced a solo tour for summer 2019. Kicking things off in Portsmouth, NH on July 17, Oberst will tour the U.S. from mid to late July. Joanna Sternberg will open for Oberst on all dates.

Oberst’s most recent studio album was January’s self-titled collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community Center. The duo have spent the past month touring behind that album, and making the rounds on late night TV. In addition to playing their own music, they’ve also been doing a few covers at those shows; highlights have included the Killers’ “Human,” The Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” Death Cab for Cutie’s “Title and Registration,” and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.” In 2017, Oberst released a solo album titled Salutations. Find the full list of upcoming shows below.

Conor Oberst Tour Dates:

07/17 Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Arts Festival Free Show

07/18 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

07/19 Norwalk, CT – Wall Street Theater

07/20 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

07/21 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

07/23 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden

07/24 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

07/25 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

07/26 Bloomington, IN – The Castle Theatre

07/27 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

07/28 Minneapolis, MN – Weesner Family Amphitheater at the MN Zoo