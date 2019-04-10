Coachella 2019 Set Times: Tame Impala, Weezer, Ariana Grande, More

Let the planning and arguments begin: Coachella has announced this year’s set times. You can view the full schedule for all seven stages below. To this writer, who will thankfully not be on site, thus avoiding the broken friendships that arise from negotiating where to spend the evenings, Saturday’s overlapping Four Tet and Christine & the Queens sets pose a particularly tough choice, as do Pusha T and SOB x RBE’s coinciding performances on Sunday. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headline each night, respectively. You can view the full schedule below.

Plan accordingly 19.1k Likes, 1,095 Comments – Coachella (@coachella) on Instagram: “Plan accordingly”