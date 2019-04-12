After eight years of only live streaming its first weekend, Coachella will broadcast both weekends on YouTube for the first time this year. The 2019 festival, which takes place this weekend (April 12-14) and next (April 19-21), will begin streaming Friday, April 12 at 6:30 pm EST on Coachella’s YouTube page and the YouTube Music app.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline the festival. Other acts on the bill include Kacey Musgraves, the 1975, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Billie Eilish, Christine & the Queen, Four Tet, Diplo, Pusha T, Iceage and more. Solange recently cancelled her scheduled performance both weekends due to “major production delays.” Childish Gambino’s Guava Island premiered at Coachella last night. The 54-minute film, which co-stars Rihanna and Letitia Wright, will debut on Amazon early Saturday morning during or just after Gambino’s headlining set.

For a full list of performers and their set times, click here. Head over to Coachella’s YouTube page or YouTube’s Music page to live stream the festival.