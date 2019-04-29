Real-life musicians are no stranger to Game Of Thrones. In the past, the HBO series has recruited the likes of Mastodon, Sigur Ros, and even Ed Sheeran to pad out their enormous cast, and in last night’s episode they had country musician Chris Stapleton go to war. As Rolling Stone reports, Stapleton played a fallen Wilding that turned into a White Walker in the Battle Of Winterfell.

In an interview with RS, Stapleton said his management reached out to the show to see if he could possibly be on it because he’s such a huge fan. “I was like, you know, I would gladly fly to wherever in the world just to be a small part and get to watch that show going down,” he said. “They were gracious enough to let me come participate that way.”

“They knew we weren’t actors,” Stapleton continued. “So the direction was basically, we’re going to place you, and when we tell you to, open your eyes. And they trained us on how White Walkers are supposed to stand up and move when they’re first waking up. We had a crash course in that.”

Blink and you might miss Stapleton’s cameo, but as his wife Morgane’s Instagram post bears out, he was indeed there at the Battle Of Winterfell:

