Britney Spears Enters Mental Health Facility: Report

Britney Spears has been admitted to a mental health facility amid her father Jamie’s ongoing health problems, per TMZ, which reports that Spears checked herself in and will be staying for 30 days. The news comes three months after Spears postponed her Las Vegas residency to help care for her father after he spent 28 days in a hospital to treat a ruptured colon.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” a source described as close to the family told People today. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.” Earlier on Wednesday, Spears posted the quote, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” on Instagram. She captioned the post, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

Spears’ second Vegas residency Britney: Domination was scheduled to begin on February 13, running through August 17. Her initial Sin City residency Britney: Piece of Me ran from 2013-2017. She released her ninth studio album Glory in 2016.