Video: Blood Orange – “Hope”

Since the release of his excellent 2018 album Negro Swan, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes has been sharing a series of accompanying music videos. So far, he’s produced videos for “Charcoal Baby,” “Chewing Gum,” “Dagenham Dream,” “Saint,” and “Jewelry.” Now, Hynes is adding to that collection with a new visual for “Hope,” available exclusively through Apple Music. “Hope” features musical contributions from Diddy and Tei Shi, and the video includes cameos from the likes of Empress Of, Tyler, The Creator, and A$AP Rocky. The “Hope” visual was produced by Josh and Benny Safdie’s production company Elara Pictures, and choreography was handled by Emma Portner.

Last year, we named Negro Swan one of the 51 best albums of 2018; “Charcoal Baby” landed on our list of the 101 best songs of the year. The album followed up Hynes’ 2016 opus Freetown Sound, along with a string of collaborations with artists like Girlpool and Mariah Carey. Watch the video for “Hope” on Apple Music, and find a clip below.