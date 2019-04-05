Hear Billy Ray Cyrus’ Remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”

Over the past few weeks, there’s been some question about how to classify Lil Nas X’s breakout single “Old Town Road.” The song saw a sharp rise in popularity earlier this year thanks to TikTok’s viral #yeehaw challenge and an ever-expanding glut of memes. Billboard initially entered the song on the Hot Country Songs chart, but removed it after claiming it “did not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” With lyrics about horse tack and country living delivered over a trap beat, “Old Town Road” lives somewhere between hip hop and country music; it’s an intersection that’s been on the rise in the past few years, with artists like Young Thug and Lil Tracy pushing the boundaries of those genres. Lil Nas X has expressed his disappointment with Billboard’s decision to remove his song from the Hot Country Songs chart.

Now, Lil Nas X is looking to put the debate to rest. For the “Old Town Road” remix, he has enlisted bona fide country star Billy Ray Cyrus, who sings the first hook and raps a full verse later in the song. Said Cyrus: “I loved the song the first time I heard it. Country music fans decide what they like. Not critics or anyone else… I’m honored to collaborate with Lil Nas X on Old Town Road.” Hear the official “Old Town Road” remix below.