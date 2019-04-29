Billie Eilish struck a melancholy note on the second single off her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Released in October 2018, “When the Party’s Over” peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has become a staple of the 17-year-old singer’s live set. Directed by Carlos López Estrada, the track’s haunting music video features Eilish crying black tears, a striking visual image inspired by fan art drawn for her.

See Billie Eilish’s full “When the Party’s Over” lyrics and video below.

Don’t you know I’m no good for you

I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to

Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin’

But nothin’ ever stops you leavin’

Quiet when I’m coming home and I’m on my own

I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that

I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that

Don’t you know too much already

I’ll only hurt you if you let me

Call me friend but keep me closer (Call me back)

And I’ll call you when the party’s over

Quiet when I’m coming home and I’m on my own

And I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that

Yeah I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that

But nothing is better sometimes

Once we’ve both said our goodbyes

Let’s just let it go

Let me let you go

Quiet when I’m coming home and I’m on my own

I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that

I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Finneas O’Connell

