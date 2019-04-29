Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”
Billie Eilish struck a melancholy note on the second single off her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Released in October 2018, “When the Party’s Over” peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has become a staple of the 17-year-old singer’s live set. Directed by Carlos López Estrada, the track’s haunting music video features Eilish crying black tears, a striking visual image inspired by fan art drawn for her.
See Billie Eilish’s full “When the Party’s Over” lyrics and video below.
Don’t you know I’m no good for you
I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to
Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin’
But nothin’ ever stops you leavin’
Quiet when I’m coming home and I’m on my own
I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that
I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that
Don’t you know too much already
I’ll only hurt you if you let me
Call me friend but keep me closer (Call me back)
And I’ll call you when the party’s over
Quiet when I’m coming home and I’m on my own
And I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that
Yeah I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that
But nothing is better sometimes
Once we’ve both said our goodbyes
Let’s just let it go
Let me let you go
Quiet when I’m coming home and I’m on my own
I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that
I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that
Written by: Finneas O’Connell
