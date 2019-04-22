Lyrics \
Read the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend”
Billie Eilish’s unlikely hit “Bury a Friend” finds the rising star at her darkest, combining dissonant sound effects with a twisted “I wanna end me” refrain.
The 17-year-old alt-pop star broke down the creation of the song for The New York Times, showing how she and her brother and collaborator Finneas adapted the sounds of a staple gun and a dental drill into a hit track. Despite its sonic and conceptual bleakness, “Bury a Friend” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 while finding inroads at alt-rock radio.
See Billie Eilish’s full “Bury a Friend” lyrics and video below.
What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?
What are you wondering? What do you know?
Why aren’t you scared of me? Why do you care for me?
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Come here
Say it, spit it out, what is it exactly
You’re payin’? Is the amount cleanin’ you out, am I satisfactory?
Today, I’m thinkin’ about the things that are deadly
The way I’m drinkin’ you down
Like I wanna drown, like I wanna end me
Step on the glass, staple your tongue (ahh)
Bury a friend, try to wake up (ah ahh)
Cannibal class, killing the son (ahh)
Bury a friend, I wanna end me
I wanna end me
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna end me
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna
What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?
What are you wondering? What do you know?
Why aren’t you scared of me? Why do you care for me?
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Listen
Keep you in the dark, what had you expected?
Me to make you my art and make you a star
And get you connected?
I’ll meet you in the park, I’ll be calm and collected
But we knew right from the start that you’d fall apart
‘Cause I’m too expensive
Your talk’ll be somethin’ that shouldn’t be said out loud
Honestly, I thought that I would be dead by now (Wow)
Calling security, keepin’ my head held down
Bury the hatchet or bury your friend right now
For the debt I owe, gotta sell my soul
‘Cause I can’t say no, no, I can’t say no
Then my limbs all froze and my eyes won’t close
And I can’t say no, I can’t say no
Careful
Step on the glass, staple your tongue (ahh)
Bury a friend, try to wake up (ah ahh)
Cannibal class, killing the son (ahh)
Bury a friend, I wanna end me
I wanna end me
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna end me
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna
What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?
What are you wondering? What do you know?
Why aren’t you scared of me? Why do you care for me?
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell
