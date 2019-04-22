Billie Eilish’s unlikely hit “Bury a Friend” finds the rising star at her darkest, combining dissonant sound effects with a twisted “I wanna end me” refrain.

The 17-year-old alt-pop star broke down the creation of the song for The New York Times, showing how she and her brother and collaborator Finneas adapted the sounds of a staple gun and a dental drill into a hit track. Despite its sonic and conceptual bleakness, “Bury a Friend” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 while finding inroads at alt-rock radio.

What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?

What are you wondering? What do you know?

Why aren’t you scared of me? Why do you care for me?

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Come here

Say it, spit it out, what is it exactly

You’re payin’? Is the amount cleanin’ you out, am I satisfactory?

Today, I’m thinkin’ about the things that are deadly

The way I’m drinkin’ you down

Like I wanna drown, like I wanna end me

Step on the glass, staple your tongue (ahh)

Bury a friend, try to wake up (ah ahh)

Cannibal class, killing the son (ahh)

Bury a friend, I wanna end me

I wanna end me

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna end me

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna

What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?

What are you wondering? What do you know?

Why aren’t you scared of me? Why do you care for me?

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Listen

Keep you in the dark, what had you expected?

Me to make you my art and make you a star

And get you connected?

I’ll meet you in the park, I’ll be calm and collected

But we knew right from the start that you’d fall apart

‘Cause I’m too expensive

Your talk’ll be somethin’ that shouldn’t be said out loud

Honestly, I thought that I would be dead by now (Wow)

Calling security, keepin’ my head held down

Bury the hatchet or bury your friend right now

For the debt I owe, gotta sell my soul

‘Cause I can’t say no, no, I can’t say no

Then my limbs all froze and my eyes won’t close

And I can’t say no, I can’t say no

Careful

Step on the glass, staple your tongue (ahh)

Bury a friend, try to wake up (ah ahh)

Cannibal class, killing the son (ahh)

Bury a friend, I wanna end me

I wanna end me

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna end me

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna

What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?

What are you wondering? What do you know?

Why aren’t you scared of me? Why do you care for me?

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell

