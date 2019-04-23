As Variety reported last week, Beyoncé‘s Lemonade is now available to stream via Spotify and Apple Music. The album, which was previously only streamable through Jay-Z’s own TIDAL streaming service, was released 3 years ago today, along with its accompanying film, which debuted on HBO.

Beyoncé released Homecoming, a new documentary and accompanying album documenting her 2018 Coachella performance, last week. This past weekend, Variety reported that the singer has signed a three-project deal with Netflix for $60 million, meaning that the streaming service will be delivering two more Beyoncé projects in the not-so-distant future.

Revisit Greg Tate’s Spin Essential review of Lemonade here, and our analysis of the film here. Stream the album below via Spotify or Apple Music.