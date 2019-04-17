Beyoncé Releases Surprise HOMECOMING Live Album

As was foretold, Beyoncé‘s new concert film HOMECOMING, which documents her performance at Coachella last year, hit Netflix today (subscribers can watch it here). However, the singer also released an accompanying surprise live album, featuring music from the Coachella performance along with two additional studio recordings. One of these is Beyoncé’s cover of Frankie Maze and Beverly’s 1981 hit “Before I Let Go,” which plays over the credits of the film. (Destiny’s Child also recorded a version the song in 1997 which was never officially released.) The other new track on HOMECOMING is a feature for Blue Ivy Carter, giving her version of the anthem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

The live album also includes an xcerpted version of “I Been On” as a bonus track, which was initially released as part of her demo “Bow Down/I Been On” in 2013. Beyoncé released her collaborative album with Jay-Z—The Carters’ EVERYTHING IS LOVE—last summer. Her last solo release was 2016’s LEMONADE. Listen to all 40 tracks of HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM below.