Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst’s supergroup Better Oblivion Community Center just finished up the North American leg of their first tour in support of their recently released collaborative album. The tour featured the two performing songs from their catalog as well as an array of covers, including the Killers’ “Human,” “Can’t Hardly Wait” by the Replacements, Death Cab For Cutie’s “Title And Registration,” and even Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.”

They also played an original song called “Little Trouble,” which was not included on their album. The track was released originally as a 7″ along with what they call a “daydreamin’ version” of their song “Sleepwalkin’.” Both songs have been released today on all digital platforms.

Along with the new tracks, Bridgers and Oberst stopped by the NPR offices for a Tiny Desk concert, putting on a light and fun show with performances of “Dylan Thomas,” “Exception To The Rule,” and “My City.” Bridgers and Oberst will take their show on the road to Europe beginning in May. Listen to “Little Trouble” and their remix of “Sleepwalkin” and watch their Tiny Desk Concert below.