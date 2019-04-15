Last summer, ’90s curiosity Cake and troubadour of the “unhinged left” Ben Folds embarked on a North American co-headlining tour that was so successful that the two acts are doing it all over again. This time around, they’re focusing on the West Coast.

“We had so much fun with Ben last summer that we decided to do it again, this time in the West,” Cake frontman John McCrea said in a statement. Cake multi-instrumentalist Vince Difiore added: “Last year we had the great honor to tour with Ben, who inspired us with incredible musicianship and memorable songs. It was sad to end that tour, so now a great thrill to be anticipating another with the actual artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra.”

Folds sounds equally as enthused.

“Cake are masters, and they happen to be my friends,” Folds said in a statement. “So, yes, let’s do this!”

Fans turned out in droves during the two bands last joint outing, with Pollstar reporting it was one of the highest grossing co-headlining tour in 2018.

While they’re out on the road, Folds’s memoir A Dream About Lightning Bugs – A Life Of Music And Cheap Lessons drops on July 30, and there will be VIP events before shows for fans who want their books signed.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19. Tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER:

5 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

6 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

7 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

8 – Nampa, ID – Idaho Center Amphitheater

10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

14 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

18 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

19 – Grand Prairie, TX – The Theatre at Grand Prairie