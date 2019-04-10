Video: Baroness – “Seasons”

Baroness are back this year with their latest color-themed opus, a mammoth 17-track collection called Gold & Grey. The album’s whirlwind first single, “Borderlines,” blew in last month. Today they’re sharing a second preview track called “Seasons.” This one’s a bit more frantic and direct, with John Baizley’s hearty howls leading the way as always. Listen below via a music video that goes behind the scenes of the album’s creation.

Gold & Grey is out 6/14 on Abraxan Hymns. Pre-order it here.

