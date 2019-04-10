Avicii’s first posthumous single “SOS” has been released. The song features Aloe Blacc, who sang on the late DJ’s 2013 hit “Wake Me Up.” The drop comes with a video featuring dozens of fan messages written after Avicii’s death last year. The single will appear on Avicii’s album TIM, due on June 6. All proceeds from the project will be donated to the newly launched Tim Bergling Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health.

Blacc tweeted his reaction to Avicii’s death last April. “I can’t express how deeply sad I am,” the singer wrote. “Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he’s gone.” Blacc wrote in a tweet today, “Thank you, Tim. Today we share your creativity with the world once again. I’m honored to have worked with you and I promise to carry on your legacy through our songs.” Their new song is Blacc’s first release since his holiday album Christmas Funk last November.

Listen to “SOS” below.