Ariana Grande headlined Coachella’s third night on Sunday, delivering a star-studded set featuring guest appearances from *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and Mase. *NSYNC appeared without Justin Timberlake, contributing a live version of their sampled part in “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” which interpolates their 2000 No Strings Attached track “It Makes Me Ill.” Grande took over Timberlake’s vocal parts in a performance of the group’s hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Nicki Minaj appeared to perform both “Side To Side’ and “Bang Bang” with Grande, with both singers suffering some monitoring issues during the set. Grande’s “Break Your Heart Right Back” shares a Diana Ross sample with Diddy and Mase’s 1999 smash “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” so the two rappers showed up to perform the song after Grande performed her song. In an in memoriam section of the performance paying tribute to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, and remembering Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac, Diddy said: “Give it up for my sister,” he says. “She’s been through a whole lot. She’s still standing.”

In an interlude, Grande also played a recording of what sounds like a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Close to You,” delivered a performance of “Breathin'” backed by an orchestra, and much more. Watch clips from her set below.

